Apple celebrates South East Asian creatives and their determination to turn passion into reality

Apple’s “Here’s to the Dreamers” returns for a second year to honour exceptional South East Asian talents and celebrate their passion, creativity and determination to leave a mark on the world with their unique visions.

The campaign will showcase creatives, developers and artists who have challenged norms and share their stories of success across the App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV, in an effort to inspire everyone to start realising their own dreams.

One of these Indie developers is Joan Low, the founder and CEO of ThoughtFull Chat, who had left her banking job to devote herself full-time to her app after she was profoundly impacted by her experience taking care of a loved one battling mental health challenges.

Speaking with NYLON Singapore, Ms Low shared that ThoughtFull Chat is “more than just an app” as it is a comprehensive platform designed to support mental health proactively.

“It connects users with certified mental health professionals for text and video therapy and offers self-serve tools and learning packs which encourage and foster daily engagement — our goal is to make mental health care accessible and effective for everyone, anywhere and at any time.”

Ms Low also told us that the idea for ThoughtFull Chat emerged from “a blend of frustration and hope” — frustration over the gaps in accessible mental health solutions and hope from the advancements in digital mental health initiatives overseas.

She said: “When it comes to solving the world’s biggest problems, what matters is not just your degree but more importantly, it is the ability to observe what is around you, think critically about problems, as well as have the resourcefulness and grit to execute ably.

Here’s more on how she brought her idea to life.

Hi Joan! How long did it take you to develop ThoughtFull Chat?

Joan: ThoughtFull’s journey from the app’s start to launch is unique – for 18 months, we did a lot of groundwork running mental health workshops for thousands of consumers and corporates alike to understand the user journey before designing and developing ThoughtFull Chat. In order to know how to design an app that can seamlessly deliver mental healthcare, we needed to know where the gaps were in the mental health ecosystem — from who provides the services, to who pays for it, who consumes it, and how they consume it.

Getting ThoughtFullChat launched on Apple’s App store was first choice for us because of our alignment in security and data protection. Incumbent on developers operating in the healthcare space is the responsibility to uphold ourselves to the highest standards of privacy and data security and we are glad that we took this path forward.

What were some of the challenges that you faced during the development of the app?

J: From our 18 months of groundwork, we discovered just how fragmented the entire mental health ecosystem was. Identifying and addressing these gaps were crucial to bring seamless care into the app. In healthcare, the perennial question revolves around balancing tech-driven approaches with human care and heart. Our extensive groundwork, coupled with real-world experience in caregiving, enabled us to find that perfect balance, ensuring that our technology enhances rather than replaces the human element.

Today, this understanding still drives our product development. We strive to conduct ourselves ThoughtFully, ensuring that every update and new feature continues to bridge any gaps in care and maintains the delicate balance between technology and personal touch. This ongoing effort ensures that ThoughtFull Chat remains a leader in providing comprehensive and compassionate mental health solutions.

What do you hope to achieve with this app?

J: ThoughtFullChat simplifies the mental health journey for your personal and professional growth by providing seamless access to self-serve tools, wellbeing assessments, asynchronous text-based therapy, video therapy, and 24/7 hotlines.

In this ever-changing world, our personal and professional growth journeys do not have to happen in silos. Lean into tools and communities that can empower you to fulfil your full potential at that specific season in your life. At ThoughtFullChat, we hope to be your daily companion throughout these seasons in your life – with our app available in 12 languages and our mental health professional network available in up to 21 different languages and dialects, we strive to constantly improve and serve you wherever you are.

What advice can you share with aspiring app developers?

J: For anyone stepping into the world of app development, my primary piece of advice is to stay true to your vision and be prepared to navigate the hurdles that come with bringing a dream to life. My journey with ThoughtFullChat began not just as a business venture, but as a personal mission driven by my experiences and a desire to fill a gap in mental health support.

Throughout this process, the key was to not lose sight of the ‘why’ behind the endeavour. It’s easy to get caught up in the technicalities and challenges, but remembering your purpose can guide you through tough decisions and inspire innovation. This aligns with the spirit of the Here’s to the Dreamers campaign, which celebrates those who dare to dream and take actionable steps towards realising those dreams.

Embrace the uncertainties and use them as opportunities to learn and grow. Surround yourself with a team that shares your passion and complements your skills. Most importantly, never underestimate yourself – know that you have the resilience and wherewithal to realize your dream, naysayers be gone.

OTHER APPS FROM INDIE DEVELOPERS TO LOOK OUT FOR

Potion Permit

The brainchild of MassiveHive Media, an Indonesia-based game development studio founded by brother-and-sister duo Andika Pradana and Anggia Lestari, Potion Permit is a charming simulation game that follows the journey of a chemist in a quaint town of Moonbury.

WithU

Created by Tyme Suteesopon and Sirin (Nanny) Thamakaison, WithU is an app which delivers a daily dose of positivity through heartwarming quotes and beautiful artwork created by talented Thai artists.

DreamChaser

Dubbed Vietnam’s first historical pixel-art endless runner game, young Vietnamese developers Phuc Pham and Hiep Tran’s DreamChaser tells the story of escaping the pressures of urban life to return to a place of tranquility where you can explore the Nguyen Dynasty, complete with mythical creatures, traditional costumes and super cute pets.

EXCLUSIVE APPLE MUSIC CONTENT

Be inspired by some of Southeast Asia’s most resonant and impactful young talents as they share their journey as artists in the region. Among these artists are Singaporean rapper Yung Raja, who is known for his unique rapping style, blending English and Tamil, Indonesian sensation NIKI, as well as singer-songwriter-producer Rangga Jones, who has carved out a niche in the Southeast Asian music scene with his blend of pop and soul.

As part of the campaign, each artist will also release a live performance video of one of their songs only available on Apple Music.

INSPIRING STORIES ON APPLE TV

Get inspired by the dreamers, visionaries, disrupters and trailblazers in a special curation of Apple Originals on Apple TV+ with shows such as Ted Lasso, Pachinko and Trying which features their rousing stories of ambition and triumph. Plus, enjoy a collection of movies from the Storytellers of Southeast Asia which features amazing works by regional filmmakers.

